Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Tower One Wireless Price Performance
TOWTF stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 39,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Tower One Wireless has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.12.
About Tower One Wireless
