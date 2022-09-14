Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tower One Wireless Price Performance

TOWTF stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 39,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Tower One Wireless has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.12.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

About Tower One Wireless

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.