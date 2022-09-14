Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in August

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUKY traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $49.54.
