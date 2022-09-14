TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $342.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 342 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 343 ($4.14), with a volume of 297953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.50 ($4.24).

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 378.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 409.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 393.82.

In other TR Property Investment Trust news, insider David Watson acquired 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £19,871.64 ($24,011.16).

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

