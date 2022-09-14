TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,800 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up about 3.6% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. 431,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,969. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

