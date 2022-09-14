TradeLink Capital LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Quanta Services makes up about 1.3% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,730. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.