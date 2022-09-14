Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPK. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,560.50 ($18.86).

LON:TPK traded down GBX 14.60 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 839.40 ($10.14). The stock had a trading volume of 346,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,911. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 795 ($9.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,818 ($21.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 927.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,105.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

