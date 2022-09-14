Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement

Tri-Continental Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.