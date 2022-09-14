Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.19. Trinity Place shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 51,697 shares traded.

Trinity Place Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Place

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 46.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Place during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

