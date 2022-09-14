Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Plans GBX 1.37 Dividend

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SOHO opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a current ratio of 15.44 and a quick ratio of 11.40. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.40 ($1.25). The company has a market capitalization of £344.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1,215.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.61.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

