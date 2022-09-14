TRONbetDice Price Hits $0.0029 (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One TRONbetDice coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRONbetDice has traded 81.7% lower against the US dollar. TRONbetDice has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00056858 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005402 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075559 BTC.

About TRONbetDice

TRONbetDice is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRONbetDice’s official website is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONbetDice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONbetDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

