True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, an increase of 906.1% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,157.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUERF. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

TUERF remained flat at $4.75 on Wednesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

