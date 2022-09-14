Truist Financial Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $150.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CFR. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.45.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $888,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,147,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,878,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

