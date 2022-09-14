Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 213,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,047,000 after acquiring an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $12,300,000.

VDE traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.03. 61,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.63. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

