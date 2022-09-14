Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.