Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 35.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.14. 16,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

