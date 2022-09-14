Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in AON were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AON by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AON by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.16. 9,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.67. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.