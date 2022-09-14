Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. 646,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,529,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

