Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 2,274 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

