Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the August 15th total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie cut Tsingtao Brewery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

About Tsingtao Brewery

(Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Further Reading

