Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the August 15th total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie cut Tsingtao Brewery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Further Reading

