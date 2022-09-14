TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $315,751.68 and approximately $44,693.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00019539 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000391 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,720,234,750 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe..”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

