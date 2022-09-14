Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.79

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.79 and last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 17134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.23.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

