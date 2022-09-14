UGI (NYSE:UGI) versus OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Financial Contrast

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) and UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of UGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of UGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OPAL Fuels and UGI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A UGI 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

UGI has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given UGI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UGI is more favorable than OPAL Fuels.

This table compares OPAL Fuels and UGI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A UGI $7.45 billion 1.09 $1.47 billion $6.26 6.17

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than OPAL Fuels.

Volatility and Risk

OPAL Fuels has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UGI has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and UGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels N/A -9.51% 0.93% UGI 14.09% 10.06% 3.29%

Summary

UGI beats OPAL Fuels on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc. engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. As of May 1, 2022, it owned and operated 24 biogas projects. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location. The company also distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 12,600 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 42,400 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 672,000 customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of approximately 12,400 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,500 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,600 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

