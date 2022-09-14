Ultiledger 24-Hour Volume Tops $26,100.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Ultiledger has a market cap of $29.69 million and approximately $26,100.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,033.04 or 0.99997723 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.16 or 0.99644833 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00062594 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012540 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00065648 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.
Buying and Selling Ultiledger
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.
