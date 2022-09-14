Uno Re (UNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $201,377.00

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $201,377.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uno Re has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Uno Re coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00586730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00255882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010369 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uno Re Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

