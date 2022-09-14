Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.76

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 5714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Separately, TheStreet cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

