Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Trading Down 5.5%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 470,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 835% from the average daily volume of 50,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $887.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 25.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

