VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

EGY opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $274.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VAALCO Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,021.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

