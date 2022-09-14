VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
VAALCO Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
EGY opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $274.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61.
VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
