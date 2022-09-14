Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Van Elle Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of VANL opened at GBX 42.90 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2,100.00. Van Elle has a twelve month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.
Van Elle Company Profile
Further Reading
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.