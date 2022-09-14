Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,467. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

