Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 280.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

