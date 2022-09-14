Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is City State Bank’s 7th Largest Position

City State Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.9% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 77,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.