Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Carlson Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $83,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.89. The company had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,846. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

