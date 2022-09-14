Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. 46,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,349. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

