Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1,140.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after buying an additional 225,633 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

