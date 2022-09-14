Vector Capital Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VCAP stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £25.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1,110.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.63. Vector Capital has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 67.44 ($0.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. Vector Capital Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

