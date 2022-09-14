Vector Capital Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Vector Capital Stock Performance
Shares of VCAP stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £25.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1,110.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.63. Vector Capital has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 67.44 ($0.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
About Vector Capital
