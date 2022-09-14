Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Gap Down to $9.48

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $9.26. Vector Group shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 3,005 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Vector Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 103,838 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 223,992 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.