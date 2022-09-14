Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Up 8.1%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.67. 28,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,583,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

Velo3D Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The business had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,720,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Velo3D by 16.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the second quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Velo3D by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 512,708 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Further Reading

