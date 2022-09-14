Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.19. 6,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 284,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.