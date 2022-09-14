Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Verbund Stock Performance
Shares of Verbund stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. Verbund has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $24.49.
Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Verbund Company Profile
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verbund (OEZVY)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.