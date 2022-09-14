Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of Verbund stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. Verbund has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verbund Company Profile

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

