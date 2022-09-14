VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Down 3.1%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. 8,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 101,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on VerifyMe in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

VerifyMe Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

