Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 59,402 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

