Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 121,218 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2,560.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,953 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 121,218 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Barclays reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

ZION stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.79. 40,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,865. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.