Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $4,883,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 169,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,895. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $207.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

