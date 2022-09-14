Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

