Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average is $250.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

