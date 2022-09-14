Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

