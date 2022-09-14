Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,834 shares during the period. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return makes up 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.85% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 27.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 1.0% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 224,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 915,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RJA opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

