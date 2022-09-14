Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $767,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 49,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $226.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $243.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

