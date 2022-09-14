Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

