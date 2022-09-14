Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises about 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

MOS stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

